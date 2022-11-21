Gree AC holds business conference in Dhaka Club

Photo: Courtesy

Gree organised a conference for its partners and channel partners at the Samson H Chowdhury Centre in Dhaka Club recently.

Local representatives and manufacturer of Gree, Electro Mart group organised the event, said a press release.

Electro Mart Group in Bangladesh is Gree's business partner abroad. Chairman of the group Md Nurun Newaz Selim inaugurated the conference, stating the theme "Grow with Gree".

He expressed his gratitude to all the partners for their active participation, promotion and marketing of Gree AC to the electronics consumers of Bangladesh.

He said that Electro Mart Group is working to make progress in the electronics sector of the country. The group set up a factory in Narayanganj at Tk1,000 crore to meet the demand of electronics products at an affordable price with international standard.

Managing Director of the group, Md Nurul Amin said, "At one time, the electronics sector of Bangladesh was dependent on imports. Now it is becoming a self-sustaining industry as a result of the government's industry-friendly policy. World class Konka, Gree and Haico brand products are being produced in Bangladesh. The "Made in Bangladesh" tag is now being fixed on all these products. We hope that these electronics products will be exported abroad very soon."

Stating the special benefits and features of Gree in the conference, Md Nurul Afser, DMD of the group said that more than 500 million loyal customers over 180 countries have used Gree AC.

He also delivered the features and comparative advantages of Gree air conditioner among the partners.

According to the media release, Gree has the World's first G-boost inverter compressor, efficient and energy saving. Gree AC is enriched with built-in-inverter technology which is environment friendly. Gree AC has Biological Filter, Catechin filter, Silver Ion Filter and Colasma Air Purification Technology which is able to completely purify the indoor air.

In addition air conditioners are no longer luxurious amd prestigious or fashionable electronics products. Now it is an essential electronics products due to Gree air conditioner's affordable price & easy availability all over the world. Gree is currently the world's leading producer of eco- friendly air conditioners, said the press release.

In 2023, Gree will introduce AI Learning Technology which will be able to regulate room and body temperature by tracking human body and thus save electricity. Gree AC has ideal temperature adjustment technology which automatically adjusts the room temperature with the outside temperature of environment.

He also informed that Gree won the Global Cooling Prize Award in 2021 for inventing air conditioners with zero carbon source technology. Recently, EuroMonitor International titled Gree AC as the world's number one brand air conditioner for the year 2021 and continuously 17 consecutive years. Gree AC achieved this recognition by evaluating the four basic indicators of business intelligence, market analysis, retail sales volume and consumer insight for air conditioning products marketed globally.

He also stated that Gree AC is in the number one position in Bangladesh by capturing more than 60 percentage of AC demand. He expect firmly that Gree brand will be able to meet up 80 percentage of air conditioner demand in near future by introducing newly environment friendly technology.

Gree also served different electronics and home appliances like Gree Fridge, Gree Air Curtains, Gree Air Coolers, Gree Air Purifiers, Gree Water Dispensers and so on. Gree brand is the first choice of the electronics consumers for its trustworthiness, quality and affordable prices.

In the conference, three partners were awarded private cars with 65" LED TV, 37 partners were awarded motorbikes and cash prizes for their special contribution in the promotional marketing of Konka, Gree and Haico refrigerator and freezer during the Holy Eid-Ul-Azha. There was a directive discussion on various issues related to the needs of the customers and the market for the year 2023. At the end of the conference, the event was concluded by a raffle draw.

Among others, DMD Md Nurussafa Mazumder, directors, Mohammed Sazzad-Un- Newaz and Md Nurul Azim, and other high officials attended the conference.