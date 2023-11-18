Grant agreement signed for three projects including one of LGED

Yesterday on 16 November, the Economic Relations Department (ERD) held three sessions entitled Livable and Inclusive Cities for All (LICA), Strengthening Institutions for Climate Change Adapted Water Resource Management and Access to Justice for Women: Strengthening Community Dispute Resolution and Improving Case Management (A2 Justice).

A grant agreement has been signed between the Government of Bangladesh and the German Government for the implementation of the project.

The first of the three projects will be implemented by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), the second by Dhaka WASA and the last by the Law and Judiciary Department.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary of the Economic Relations Department (ERD) of the Bangladesh Government and Country Director of the German Development Agency (GIZ) Bangladesh.

Andreas Cook signed the grant agreement. Economic Relations Department (ERD) Additional Secretary and Wing Chief Uttam Kumar Karmakar, Joint Secretary Moslema Nazneen, LGED Additional Chief Engineer Gopal Krishna Debnath, German Development Agency (GIZ) Dana de la Fontaine, Livable and Inclusive Cities for All (LICA) Project Director Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury was present on the occasion.

The German government will provide a total of 25.5 million euros in grants for the three projects. At the grant agreement signing ceremony, Economic Relations Department (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan said that the German government is a reliable friend in Bangladesh's development journey and the German government will continue its development assistance in the future.

Their support will be strengthened in the coming days which will have a massive impact on the economy in line with our development priorities. In the event, German Development Agency (GIZ) Country Director of Bangladesh.

Andreas Cook said that the German Development Agency (GIZ) has a long-standing positive relationship with the Bangladesh government as well as ERD, LGRD Ministry, LGED and local government agencies.

He expressed his opinion on the occasion that in the future, the relationship of the German Government with various government agencies will be stronger and more integrated.