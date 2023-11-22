Grand opening of Yamaha 2S Center Crescent Enterprise in Mohammadpur

22 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Grand opening of Yamaha 2S Center Crescent Enterprise in Mohammadpur

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. In 2016, Yamaha started a new journey in Bangladesh with ACI Motors. At present, more than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points became popular by serving with full satisfaction of the customers in the country.

The inauguration of Yamaha's first 2S Center Crescent Enterprise in Mohammadpur of the capital recently. On the 1st floor of the 2-storey 2S Center, which is spread over a large area, customers can avail motorcycle after-sales service. And the 2nd floor has the facility to purchase spare parts and safety gear. Keeping in mind the convenience of the customers, various facilities are available in this new showroom which is located at 2/1/B Banshbari Road, Mohammadpur (Near Mohammadpur Bus Stand).

Mr. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors, Mr. Hiroshi Setogawa, Senior General Manager, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Japan and higher officials of Yamaha and ACI Motors were present at the inauguration ceremony.

 

