Grand opening of Kazi Farms Kitchen outlet in Gulshan

Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited, inaugurated the new outlet of Kazi Farms Kitchen at Gulshan 2, Road No. 108, on 18 Dec, 2023.

Franchise Outlet Owner Mr. Md. Nazrul Islam, Head of Sales Mr. Syed Mohidul Hossain, Head of Marketing Mr. Rajib Saha, Head of Key Accounts and Franchise Operations Mr. Ashaduzzaman Chowdhury and other High officials were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Kazi Farms Kitchen is always committed to provide the best quality food to the consumers. From this outlet consumers can buy various fried items (hot & instant serving) made from halal and healthy chicken meat, Kazi Farms Kitchen branded frozen foods and Bellissimo branded ice cream. On the occasion of this auspicious opening, the outlet will offer 15% discount on all products for the consumers for the next 5 days (18 to 22 Dec, 2023).