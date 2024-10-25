Grand Finale of The TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt: Unleashing visionary talent in Bangladesh

The Business Standard (TBS) proudly presents the grand finale of the TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt, a prestigious scholarship competition that recognises and supports exceptional undergraduate students across Bangladesh.

This initiative, designed to encourage innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, aims to connect visionary students with industry leaders, paving the way for a generation of future-ready professionals.

The Scholar Hunt features three dynamic categories, each targeting critical sectors of business, sustainability, and technology:

1. Business Administration – Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition: Participants pitch groundbreaking business ideas that demonstrate entrepreneurial potential and provide solutions to real-world challenges.

2. Architecture – Sustainable Design Competition: Inspires students to develop eco-friendly, energy-efficient designs addressing major social and structural issues in Bangladesh.

3. Engineering and Technology – Energy-Saving Idea Competition: Challenges students to design functional prototypes for affordable, energy-saving devices or services with high practical value.

Each category seeks to inspire students to think strategically and creatively, showcasing solutions that hold the potential for real impact. After rigorous first and second rounds, the finalists would present their innovative concepts and prototypes to an esteemed jury.

Key milestones in the competition include the application submission deadline on 30 November and the second-round presentations, held on 19 July. The grand finale, where winners will be announced and awarded, is set for 26 October.

Winners in each category will be awarded a Tk1 lakh scholarship, aimed at further supporting their academic journeys and advancing their ideas.

This scholarship programme is more than a competition; it's a platform for aspiring students to showcase their creativity, technical skills, and strategic thinking while gaining exposure to industry leaders and making tangible societal contributions.

With its commitment to fostering visionary talent, TBS invites the youth of Bangladesh to unleash their potential and embark on a journey toward becoming leaders of tomorrow.

For further details and updates, please visit: https://scholarhunt.tbsgraduates.net.