Grand finale of BUP Capitalizer 2022 held

The grand finale of "MetLife Presents Capitalizer 22" organised by BUP Finance Society, a club under the supervision of the Department of Business Administration in Finance and Banking, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held on 1 December at Hotel Le Meridien, Dhaka.

A total of 137 teams from 27 universities across the country participated in the event, reads a press release.

At the programme, Mohammad Jainul Bari, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, graced the event as chief guest. MetLife Asia Senior Vice President Elena Butarova and MetLife Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Ala Ahman were present as the special guests.

Photo: Courtesy

Only the top 6 teams made it to the Grand Finale. Team "Adverse Selection" from BUP was crowned champion with the pristine title of Capitalizer'22. Team "Overwriters" and team "Floor Price" from the University of Dhaka won the 1st and 2nd runners-up title respectively.

Among other distinguished guests, Pro-VC of BUP Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, High Officials from the Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority and Metlife Bangladesh, other organisations, and high-ups from BUP were also present on the occasion.