Grand 3-day Eid exhibition begins in Chattogram

Corporates

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

Grand 3-day Eid exhibition begins in Chattogram

Over 70 premium brands, entrepreneurs, fashion designers and jewellery experts from home and abroad are participating in the exhibition

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Grand 3-day Eid exhibition begins in Chattogram

To bring ease to Eid shopping, a grand three-day Eid exhibition began at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on Thursday.

More than 70 premium brands, entrepreneurs, fashion designers and jewellery experts from Dhaka, Chattogram, Dubai, India, Pakistan and other countries, are participating in the exhibition.

Eid dresses, jewellery, women's handbags, decorations, lifestyle items, furniture, and more will be available for purchase at the exhibition, said the organisers.

Organised by M&M Business Communications, the lead title sponsor of this year's exhibition is Monno Ceramic and the gold sponsor is Veneta Furniture. The event will be open to all from 11am to 11pm.

At the inauguration of the exhibition on Thursday, M&M Business Communication CEO Manjuma Morshed presided over the programme while Member of Parliament Khadijatul Anoar Sony was the chief guest. Monno Ceramic Managing Director Rasheed Mymunul Islam was present as a special guest.

Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President and FBCCI Director Munal Mahbub said the organiser deserves praise for this exhibition. 

"I hope they will be able to organise an international exhibition within two years," she added.  

On behalf of the organisers, Manjuma Morshed said, "This event is to make the shopping experience easy and comfortable for the people of Chattogram. This will connect entrepreneurs and buyers. About 98% of the participating entrepreneurs are women, so the fair will help them build a customer base for the whole year."
 

Exhibition / Fair / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

11h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

11h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals