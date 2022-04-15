Grand 3-day Eid exhibition begins in Chattogram

To bring ease to Eid shopping, a grand three-day Eid exhibition began at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on Thursday.

More than 70 premium brands, entrepreneurs, fashion designers and jewellery experts from Dhaka, Chattogram, Dubai, India, Pakistan and other countries, are participating in the exhibition.

Eid dresses, jewellery, women's handbags, decorations, lifestyle items, furniture, and more will be available for purchase at the exhibition, said the organisers.

Organised by M&M Business Communications, the lead title sponsor of this year's exhibition is Monno Ceramic and the gold sponsor is Veneta Furniture. The event will be open to all from 11am to 11pm.

At the inauguration of the exhibition on Thursday, M&M Business Communication CEO Manjuma Morshed presided over the programme while Member of Parliament Khadijatul Anoar Sony was the chief guest. Monno Ceramic Managing Director Rasheed Mymunul Islam was present as a special guest.

Chittagong Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President and FBCCI Director Munal Mahbub said the organiser deserves praise for this exhibition.

"I hope they will be able to organise an international exhibition within two years," she added.

On behalf of the organisers, Manjuma Morshed said, "This event is to make the shopping experience easy and comfortable for the people of Chattogram. This will connect entrepreneurs and buyers. About 98% of the participating entrepreneurs are women, so the fair will help them build a customer base for the whole year."

