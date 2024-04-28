Grameenphone's startup innovation platform 'GP Accelerator Bootcamps' kicks off

Grameenphone's startup innovation platform GP Accelerator's 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta' Bootcamps have launched from Mymensingh on Saturday (April 27) with the aim of fostering the potential development of young entrepreneurs. Primarily targeting university students and aspiring young entrepreneurs, the bootcamp has been organised to enhance the skills of interested youth in undertaking new entrepreneurial ventures, providing assistance, networking, and guidance in the areas of upskilling, networking, and funding. Around 300 entrepreneurs took part in the bootcamp. This regional bootcamp will be organized in 20 places across the country.

The programme was held at a city hotel attended by Ekramul Haque Titu, Mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation as the Chief Guest. Mahfuzul Alam Masum, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mymensingh DC office, as the special guest. Also present were Harun Or Rashid, DD, Jubo Unnayan, Mymensingh, Lucy Akhtary Mahal, President, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mymensingh, Nasima Akhtar, Headmaster, Vidyamoyi Government Girls High School, Mymensingh, and Hafiza Akhtar Rani, Founder of Amra Pari and and Community Builder – 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta', Mymensingh area. Noted personalities and participants including local community organizers, startup founders, GP Accelerator (GPA) members, experts and trainers from related industries also took part. Muhammad Sohel Rana, Program Lead of GP Accelerator of Grameenphone, conducted the programme.

The programme was divided into two parts. The first part of the day focused on a workshop on design thinking, covering what design thinking is, its steps, product testing, how to conduct market research, financial modeling, and how to create a pitch deck for investment. Detailed training was provided on the topics. The final phase of the bootcamp, the second part, an Idea Pitching Competition was organised where local entrepreneurs presented various ideas. Among them, solving local problems was given the utmost importance.

Farhana Islam, Head of Environment, Social and Governance at Grameenphone, at the programme said "Grameenphone is committed to social empowerment and building an inclusive, smart and knowledge-based economy. In line with this commitment, Grameenphone will play a significant role in building the startup ecosystem in the country and empower young entrepreneurs through the regional bootcamps of GP Accelerator."

She further said that, "Youth are the driving force of the country. There is no alternative to the development of the talent and skills of youth to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2041. From this programme, youth will receive necessary education and be able to present their innovative ideas to everyone including investors. We believe that these ideas will contribute to the realization of Smart Bangladesh vision along with acquiring necessary skills."

Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has made significant contributions to the startup landscape in the country. Through 50 startups, it has created employment opportunities for five lakh people. GP Accelerator also plays a significant role in the economic development of the country simultaneously. At the programme, the winning team was awarded a prize of Tk one lakh. Startup Bangladesh Ltd. is a Strategic Partner to GP Accelerator.