Grameenphone wins national ‘Digital Bangladesh Award 2021’

Grameenphone has received the prestigious national 'Digital Bangladesh Award 2021' in the 'institutional category' for its contribution to the country's information and communication technology sector.

The award was handed over to the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh on December 12, 2021, through an award ceremony held to mark the 'Digital Bangladesh Day 2021' at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), read a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina graced the event and handed over the award virtually along with State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak to Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman.

Higher officials from the organisation, including Khairul Basher, head of communications; Farhana Islam, head of youth, skills and employment and Sohel Rana, lead specialist of innovation, digital and strategy and other distinguished personnel from various leading organisations, were present at the ceremony.

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "The government has been putting serious emphasis on creating ICT awareness and promoting technology as the enabler for the promised Digital Bangladesh. In this regard, rewarding the deserving initiatives and the patronising organisations could be a praiseworthy step to keep the spirit high.

"Winning programmes are paving the way for our nation to prepare for the forthcoming tech revolution in business and other major sectors."

Congratulating all the winners of the event, Palak said, "Your contributions to society shall be cherished."

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman thanked the organisers for recognising the organisation's efforts in upskilling the youth for a better tomorrow.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank our honourable prime minister for recognising our contributions to the Digital Bangladesh journey. I am humbled and honoured to receive the award."