Grameenphone wins national ‘Digital Bangladesh Award 2021’

Corporates

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:04 pm

Related News

Grameenphone wins national ‘Digital Bangladesh Award 2021’

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:04 pm
Grameenphone wins national ‘Digital Bangladesh Award 2021’

Grameenphone has received the prestigious national 'Digital Bangladesh Award 2021' in the 'institutional category' for its contribution to the country's information and communication technology sector. 

The award was handed over to the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh on December 12, 2021, through an award ceremony held to mark the 'Digital Bangladesh Day 2021' at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), read a press release. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina graced the event and handed over the award virtually along with State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak to Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman. 

Higher officials from the organisation, including Khairul Basher, head of communications; Farhana Islam, head of youth, skills and employment and Sohel Rana, lead specialist of innovation, digital and strategy and other distinguished personnel from various leading organisations, were present at the ceremony. 

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "The government has been putting serious emphasis on creating ICT awareness and promoting technology as the enabler for the promised Digital Bangladesh. In this regard, rewarding the deserving initiatives and the patronising organisations could be a praiseworthy step to keep the spirit high. 

"Winning programmes are paving the way for our nation to prepare for the forthcoming tech revolution in business and other major sectors." 

Congratulating all the winners of the event, Palak said, "Your contributions to society shall be cherished."

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman thanked the organisers for recognising the organisation's efforts in upskilling the youth for a better tomorrow. 

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank our honourable prime minister for recognising our contributions to the Digital Bangladesh journey. I am humbled and honoured to receive the award."

Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 