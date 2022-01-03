Grameenphone wins award for most loved telecom brand by BFF

Grameenphone has been awarded as "The Most Loved Brand" of 2021 under the mobile phone service provider category by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF).

The organisation also won recognition as the "fifth overall top brands in the nation" at the "Best Brand Award" event held on 29 December 2021, in Le Méridien Dhaka, said a press release.

According to the press release, this has been the 13th time that Grameenphone won the award by BBF.

BBF had the objective to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the most popular brands. Awards were distributed under 35 categories along with the 15 overall top brands of the country. A total of 102 brands were recognised.

Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer of Grameenphone, said, "It is the trust and love of our customers that makes Grameenphone the most loved telecom brand of the country. Keeping customers at the heart of what we do, we are always innovating and bringing in new digital solutions to provide our customers with the best experience and delight them."

"Advanced communication technology is a critical enabler for the economic development of the nation, leading to a self-sustained Bangladesh. Thanks to all our customers, partners, employees and stakeholders for believing in us and making things possible together," he remarked.

The event was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum, in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star.