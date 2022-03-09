Grameenphone vows to break existing biases at the workplace

Grameenphone (GP) has celebrated International Women's Day by organising an event on Tuesday (8 March) at GP House marking the Global theme, "Break the Bias."

Grameenphone is already promoting the idea of a bias-free workplace where a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace for all is inspired. With that in mind, Grameenphone has done extensive research; the study findings say seven workplace biases against women need to be addressed and eradicated, said a press release.

The biases include - gender overshadows performance, women don't earn for a living - they earn for luxury, sales & tech is a masculine field, women cannot be top leaders, women are good at a desk job, women cannot deal with difficult tasks/projects, and women gets less competent after marriage/maternity break.

Grameenphone believes there are practical and needs to be addressed moderated by GP CEO Yasir Azman; the discussants shed light on these biases and shared their experiences. In addition, the leadership team shared their honest opinions about existing biases and how to overcome those.

"This is the right time to break all kinds of bias against women because we need to march forward to a future that will be diverse and sustainable. At Grameenphone, we always focus on ensuring a discrimination-free and inclusive working environment for our female colleagues. To take another step towards a gender-equal workplace, we have sorted out seven biases against women, which we will work on in the coming days. We believe we can break free from all these biases if we work together," Yasir Azman said.

The panelists also highlighted what can be done to address these biases and ensure a bias-free workplace for all.

High officials of Grameenphone attended the event and expressed their views.

The attendees vowed to break the existing biases prevalent at Grameenphone and create a more equitable workplace for women.