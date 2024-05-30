Grameenphone undertakes urgent actions to support cyclone Remal affected people

Corporates

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 08:38 pm

Grameenphone undertakes urgent actions to support cyclone Remal affected people

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 08:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone, as a socially responsible company, has taken a series of initiatives to urgently provide aid and support to those people affected by Cyclone Remal.

Grameenphone is supporting cyclone-affected communities by deploying two water treatment plants to provide drinking water, sending two medical teams with free medicine, and distributing food relief to 10,000 families in partnership with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Grameenphone also provided free charging facilities, 10 minutes of free talk-time and 500MB of free internet, to help them stay connected with their families.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, stated, "We always stand by our communities, especially in times of crisis. The aftermath of Cyclone Remal has left many of our fellow citizens in dire need of support and assistance. We take responsibility to extend support to those affected by this natural disaster.

Our immediate focus has been to restore the connectivity so that affected individuals can stay connected and access necessary information. I firmly believe, as a resilient nation, together, we will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger."

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

11h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

6m | Videos
What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

3h | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

4h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

5h | Videos