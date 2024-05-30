Grameenphone undertakes urgent actions to support cyclone Remal affected people

Grameenphone, as a socially responsible company, has taken a series of initiatives to urgently provide aid and support to those people affected by Cyclone Remal.

Grameenphone is supporting cyclone-affected communities by deploying two water treatment plants to provide drinking water, sending two medical teams with free medicine, and distributing food relief to 10,000 families in partnership with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Grameenphone also provided free charging facilities, 10 minutes of free talk-time and 500MB of free internet, to help them stay connected with their families.

Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, stated, "We always stand by our communities, especially in times of crisis. The aftermath of Cyclone Remal has left many of our fellow citizens in dire need of support and assistance. We take responsibility to extend support to those affected by this natural disaster.

Our immediate focus has been to restore the connectivity so that affected individuals can stay connected and access necessary information. I firmly believe, as a resilient nation, together, we will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger."