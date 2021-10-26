Grameenphone signs agreement with D24 Logistics

Corporates

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 07:03 pm

Grameenphone signs agreement with D24 Logistics

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 07:03 pm

Grameenphone (GP) has signed an agreement with D24 Logistics Ltd, a startup of former GP employees, to manage its inventory, delivery, archival, and disposal management facilities.

The signing ceremony was held at GPHouse on Tuesday, said a press release.

D24 Logistics Chief Financial Officer Jens Becker, Chief Human Resources Officer Syed Tanvir Husain and Managing Director Md Ziaul Karim, GP Director of Business Partner and Circle HR Yeasir Mahmood Khan, Head of Industrial Relations KM Sabbir Ahmed, and Head of Communication Khairul Basher were present at the signing ceremony on behalf of the institutions.

According to the press release, D24 Logistics will be responsible for certain inventory and delivery management and archiving and disposal management for GP.

Syed Tanvir Husain said, "We are keen on learning future skills and adapting to a lean operating model. The new startup with a lean operating model and agile ways of work will help us run our logistics operations smartly and efficiently."

Md Ziaul Karim said, "Our advanced capabilities and high-tech operating model shall help GP in meeting customers' ever-increasing demands under a future-ready logistics service infrastructure."

The announcement has been made as a continuation of promoting former employee-led startups from Grameenphone. 

Earlier, the company also supported two startups, ReCom and VX Services Ltd, which were also incorporated by former GP employees.
 

