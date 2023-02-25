Grameenphone showcases 5G potential at BASIS SoftExpo 2023

Grameenphone, the country's leading mobile operator, is showcasing the potential of 5G technology at the ongoing BASIS SoftExpo 2023, the largest software expo ever held in the country.

The four-day expo, which began on 23 February and will end on 26 February, aims to showcase the latest IT and ITES products and services to thousands of visitors, said a press release.

The company, the 5G partner of the event being held at the capital's Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre, has a dedicated stall where visitors can experience the potential of 5G technology through various engaging features.

It is displaying manifold wondrous use cases of 5G technology in fields of medicine, agriculture, infrastructure, entertainment, and more through immersive VR experience, robotic arm, and 360-degree camera with real-time remote viewing, speed-test, and other engaging features.

Visitors can experience gaming with VR headsets, concerts, and tech shows powered through Grameenphone's 5G network at the event.

Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, said, "5G is a game changer in communication technology, and the increased performance and efficiency are meant to connect new industries as the way forward to 'Smart Bangladesh."

He also expressed his gratitude to BASIS and all the partners of the initiative for the wonderful synergy and spirit of collaboration to establish a smart Bangladesh ahead.

The expo is holding various discussions, dialogues, and seminars alongside the fair.

The prime objective of the expo is to create more collaborative relationships at local and global levels, functioning as a congregation of ICT companies, personalities, professionals, key policymakers, industry leaders, and other ICT stakeholders.