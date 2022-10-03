Grameenphone, Shikho team up to make digital learning accessible

Corporates

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 03:43 pm

Related News

Grameenphone, Shikho team up to make digital learning accessible

Shikho contents now available on MyGP 

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 03:43 pm
Grameenphone, Shikho team up to make digital learning accessible

To Promote digital learning, Grameenphone has recently collaborated with Shikho – an EdTech venture in Bangladesh. 

Through this partnership, the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh now hosts an array of educational content prepared by Shikho on its flagship app MyGP, said a press release.   
   
MyGP users can now avail of 70-learning video content directly from the app's learning section for free. The in-depth discussions, along with exciting, animated features in the videos, will help students' better ideas on SSC and HSC preparation, career readiness, resume and CV writing, professional communication, and many other aspects.  
   
Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone has been actively working with a youth-first approach to digitally enable the future generation and create economic opportunities for all. Accelerating digital learning, upskilling, and reskilling using the power of digital connectivity is imperative for transforming the youth dividend into future drivers of economic progress. MyGP, as a platform has the scope to provide unprecedented digital reach to emerging digital services. In that regard, we have partnered with Shikho to bridge the divide of access to quality educational content and create equal opportunities for all using technology to unleash their potential and empower them to be globally competitive."  
   
Regarding this partnership, Shahir Chowdhury, CEO of Shikho, said, "We started our journey to revolutionize learning in Bangladesh by building a hyper-localized digital learning ecosystem. We are working to make quality education accessible to every corner of Bangladesh. Grameenphone believes in empowering people and communities through the power of technology, which is why we are delighted to partner with Grameenphone, as we share the same vision and responsibility – supporting and enabling the community. As millions of people use MyGP as their preferred lifestyle app, we expect our content now will be accessible to more and more people."  
 

Grameenphone / shikho

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

2h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

3h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

7h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

2h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

20h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

22h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets