Grameenphone, Shikho team up to make digital learning accessible

To Promote digital learning, Grameenphone has recently collaborated with Shikho – an EdTech venture in Bangladesh.

Through this partnership, the connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh now hosts an array of educational content prepared by Shikho on its flagship app MyGP, said a press release.



MyGP users can now avail of 70-learning video content directly from the app's learning section for free. The in-depth discussions, along with exciting, animated features in the videos, will help students' better ideas on SSC and HSC preparation, career readiness, resume and CV writing, professional communication, and many other aspects.



Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone has been actively working with a youth-first approach to digitally enable the future generation and create economic opportunities for all. Accelerating digital learning, upskilling, and reskilling using the power of digital connectivity is imperative for transforming the youth dividend into future drivers of economic progress. MyGP, as a platform has the scope to provide unprecedented digital reach to emerging digital services. In that regard, we have partnered with Shikho to bridge the divide of access to quality educational content and create equal opportunities for all using technology to unleash their potential and empower them to be globally competitive."



Regarding this partnership, Shahir Chowdhury, CEO of Shikho, said, "We started our journey to revolutionize learning in Bangladesh by building a hyper-localized digital learning ecosystem. We are working to make quality education accessible to every corner of Bangladesh. Grameenphone believes in empowering people and communities through the power of technology, which is why we are delighted to partner with Grameenphone, as we share the same vision and responsibility – supporting and enabling the community. As millions of people use MyGP as their preferred lifestyle app, we expect our content now will be accessible to more and more people."

