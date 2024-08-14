Grameenphone partners with Mobileum to enhance customer experience and security with AI-powered risk management solutions

Grameenphone has partnered with Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics and network solutions. Mobileum will provide a next-generation revenue assurance and fraud management (RAFM) solution, built on its flagship Active Intelligence Platform (AIP) to Grameenphone for its risk management transformation. This strategic partnership reinforces Grameenphone's commitment to customer-centricity by continuously innovating and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to cater to customers evolving needs while delivering superior and secure customer experience.

The collaboration with Mobileum aligns with Grameenphone's vision of becoming a future-fit telco-tech. These advancements will enable Grameenphone to identify and prevent revenue leakage, strengthen fraud detection capabilities, and provide customer insights by leveraging machine learning algorithms, advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in real-time and delivering customers a more safe and efficient service, reads a press release.

This partnership entails comprehensive technology upgrades, engaging with Mobileum for continuous improvement to adapt to evolving threats and market conditions and empowering Grameenphone's workforce with the skills to leverage cutting-edge tools effectively. The initial focus will be on implementing advanced AI and machine learning tools to enhance existing systems, ensuring value for customers by catering to their privacy concerns with proactive assurance, enhanced fraud detection and deeper customer intelligence. With deeper insights, Grameenphone can delve into customers' usage patterns, behaviors and preferences and optimize network performance to deliver a superior customer experience.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, ensuring customers experience and combating fraud are critical business imperatives. By implementing this cutting-edge AI-powered solution, we are taking a proactive approach to safeguard our future and ensuring our customers receive the highest quality service with less worry about fraud," said Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer at Grameenphone.

"At Grameenphone, we are committed to continuous innovation and leveraging cutting-edge AI-driven technology to enhance our services. Mobileum's Active Intelligence Platform aligns perfectly with our vision of AI-first Telco. It will equip us with advanced analytics to identify and prevent revenue leakage, strengthen our fraud detection capabilities, and ultimately ensure we deliver the best possible value to our customers," stated Niranjan Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer at Grameenphone.

"We are proud to partner with Grameenphone on this transformative journey and anticipate a strong positive impact on all stakeholders. Continuous improvement is a fundamental aspect of this engagement, and it will ensure that Grameenphone remains ahead of potential risks, maintaining secure and efficient operations. By adopting this innovative solution, Grameenphone can protect its customers from potential fraud, secure revenue streams, optimize operations, and comply with regulatory requirements," stated Mike Salfity, Chief Executive Officer at Mobileum.

"Grameenphone's RAFM Transformation Project is a pivotal initiative highlighting Mobileum's commitment to innovation and leadership in revenue assurance and fraud management. This initiative provides Grameenphone with robust tools to secure revenue, optimize efficiency, and ensure compliance. Advanced technology will enable Grameenphone to proactively identify and mitigate risk, ensuring financial stability in an increasingly complex market" stated Raja Hussain, Chief Revenue Officer at Mobileum.