Grameenphone partners with Anjuman Mufidul Islam to support humanitarian campaigns

Grameenphone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anjuman Mufidul Islam, the renowned welfare organisation, to provide 2 million SMS, free of cost, to support their campaigns for social well-being and charity. 

The signing event took place on Sunday (18 June) at GP House in Dhaka, where Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, CCAO of Grameenphone, and Md Mahfuzur Rahman, executive director of Anjuman Mofidul Islam, penned the agreement on behalf of their organisations, reads a press release.

To encourage people to contribute and be a part of Anjuman's noble cause, the organisation will use these SMS to run campaigns, raise awareness and reach out to potential donors. 

Grameenphone had previously provided 2 million free SMS facility to the same organisation in 2021, which they have fully utilised for their benevolent social engagements. 

In addition, Grameenphone also provided its Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) facility for Anjuman's ambulances and freezing vehicles in 2014, to help it ensure an efficient fleet management

Anjuman Mufidul Islam has been at the forefront of humanitarian activities in Bangladesh for over a century, alleviating the sufferings of socially marginalised communities and fostering empathy and patriotism among citizens. 

Echoing the righteous philosophy, Grameenphone has also been exemplifying its commitment as a socially responsible citizen by promoting inclusivity through a range of exclusively designed social campaigns and services. 

Grameenphone has always been committed to giving back to society, and this partnership is a testament to the organisation's dedication to making a positive impact on people's lives through the power of technology. This partnership aims to create a more compassionate society, where every individual can hope and thrive, where everyone has access to necessities and opportunities.

