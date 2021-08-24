Grameenphone offers cashback for MyGP users

Corporates

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 04:55 pm

Grameenphone users can now enjoy up toTk80 cashback upon their availing of various voice packs, bundle packs, data packs, and recharge offers through its dedicated mobile app – MyGP.

Powered by SSLCOMMERZ, the cashback feature has fast become a mainstay of the MyGP app, and the current campaign will be available till 31 August, said a press release.

Users can enjoy cashback starting from Tk07 to Tk80, based on the type and volume of their purchases. Voice and bundle packs ranging from Tk64 to Tk307 are available with different validity periods, bonuses, and cashback.

Data packs, from 1GB to 50GB, can also be purchased under this offer to enjoy rewarding bonuses and cashback. A detailed description of the offers can be found at – https://mygp.li/cbaug.

MyGP Customers can enjoy this offer upon recharging through any payment method available at the app. The offer shall be applicable for recharges made using MyGP only.

Recharge from any other online channels or physical retail outlets shall not be applicable. All Grameenphone (except Skitto) customers can obtain this offer. Users can avail this offer as many times as they want.

Customer-centricity is the key focus of MyGP, and hence features as such will add more value to customer convenience. Users can access the customized menus in the MyGP to meet their day-to-day needs.

