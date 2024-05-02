Grameenphone now offers at least 35 days of validity

With its unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, Grameenphone, the leading operator in the country, is now offering 35 days of validity for a minimum recharge of Tk. 20, thereby catering to the diverse needs of its customers, enhancing the overall experience, and making their lives simpler.

Moreover, considering the diverse requirements of customers, Grameenphone has extended the validity periods for various recharge denominations. For Tk. 30-49 recharge, the validity is now 35 days, which previously was 15 days. For Tk. 50-149 recharge, the validity has now been extended to 45 days from 30 days and for Tk. 150-299, extended to 65 days from 45 days. Finally, for any recharge above Tk. 299, validity is now 395 days.

Any prepaid customers can avail this offer by recharging through Electronic Recharge System (ERS), Mobile Financial Service (MFS), and online recharge. The validity period for recharge starts counting from the day of the recharge.

"Keeping customers at the heart of what we do, Grameenphone constantly strives to provide customers with simple and flexible offers with more value, catering to their diverse connectivity needs," said Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone.

He also added, "We are excited to introduce these new offers with extended validity, ensuring that our customers remain connected, and productive in today's fast-paced world. These new offers reflect Grameenphone's pledge to enhance the customer experience by offering meaningful value and paving the path towards a future where connectivity is a key enabler for everyone."

To know more about the latest plans and other offers, visit the Grameenphone website and MyGP App.