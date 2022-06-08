Grameenphone, NEG sign MoU to launch marketing textbook 

Grameenphone and Northern Education Group (NEG), country partner of Kotler Impact and Asiatic Mindshare Bangladesh, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a special textbook titled "Essentials of Modern Marketing" (EOMM).

The book, by Prof Philip Kotler and his associates, is to be written and published in 2022, reads a press release.

It will illustrate Grameenphone's success case in Bangladesh in the local edition which will inspire new era marketers to take inspiration from the entrepreneurial mindset and social impact of the company to do great things for the nation going forward.

The signing ceremony took place at the GP House, where Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone; Solaiman Alam, CDSO, Grameenphone; and Nafees Anwar Chowdhury, Head of Marketing, Grameenphone; Zahiduz Zaman, Head of Digital Channel and Distribution, Grameenphone; were present. On behalf of Northern Education Group – Professor Dr. Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor, Northern University Bangladesh (NUB); Prof. Dr. Nazrul Islam, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, NUB; Saad Al Zabir Abdullah, Director, Dept of IT, NUB and Zayed Iqbal Abir, Coordinator of EOMM project; also joined the signing ceremony.

As the media agency of Grameenphone, Asiatic Mindshare Ltd was represented by their Managing Director Morshed Alam, and Executive Director, Tusnuva Ahmed, at the event.

During the event, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone expressed his delight and said, "With the ongoing technological advancement in the country, the digital lifestyle of the people is evolving. MyGP understands the increasing digital needs of the people and has played a pivotal role in supporting digital inclusion and enabling digital advancement. It gives us immense joy to have our flagship app featured in Philip Kotler's book. We hope the journey of MyGP inspires new era marketers."

Professor Dr Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor, Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) and country partner of Kotler Impact, said, "NUB celebrates this historic moment of MOU signing with Grameenphone on EOMM as a landmark in our ties with the corporate world."