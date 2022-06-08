Grameenphone, NEG sign MoU to launch marketing textbook 

Corporates

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

Grameenphone, NEG sign MoU to launch marketing textbook 

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 04:36 pm
Grameenphone, NEG sign MoU to launch marketing textbook 

Grameenphone and Northern Education Group (NEG), country partner of Kotler Impact and Asiatic Mindshare Bangladesh, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a special textbook titled "Essentials of Modern Marketing" (EOMM). 

The book, by Prof Philip Kotler and his associates, is to be written and published in 2022, reads a press release. 

It will illustrate Grameenphone's success case in Bangladesh in the local edition which will inspire new era marketers to take inspiration from the entrepreneurial mindset and social impact of the company to do great things for the nation going forward. 

The signing ceremony took place at the GP House, where Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone; Solaiman Alam, CDSO, Grameenphone; and Nafees Anwar Chowdhury, Head of Marketing, Grameenphone; Zahiduz Zaman, Head of Digital Channel and Distribution, Grameenphone; were present. On behalf of Northern Education Group – Professor Dr. Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor, Northern University Bangladesh (NUB); Prof. Dr. Nazrul Islam, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, NUB; Saad Al Zabir Abdullah, Director, Dept of IT, NUB and Zayed Iqbal Abir, Coordinator of EOMM project; also joined the signing ceremony. 

As the media agency of Grameenphone, Asiatic Mindshare Ltd was represented by their Managing Director Morshed Alam, and Executive Director, Tusnuva Ahmed, at the event.

During the event, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone expressed his delight and said, "With the ongoing technological advancement in the country, the digital lifestyle of the people is evolving. MyGP understands the increasing digital needs of the people and has played a pivotal role in supporting digital inclusion and enabling digital advancement. It gives us immense joy to have our flagship app featured in Philip Kotler's book. We hope the journey of MyGP inspires new era marketers."

Professor Dr Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor, Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) and country partner of Kotler Impact, said, "NUB celebrates this historic moment of MOU signing with Grameenphone on EOMM as a landmark in our ties with the corporate world."

Grameenphone / Philip Kotler / Asiatic Mindshare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

9h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

42m | Videos
Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata