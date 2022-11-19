Grameenphone launches travel fair

Grameenphone has inaugurated the first-of-its-kind travel fair where in-depth insights of favourite travel destinations, recommended itineraries, hotels, fares, guides and miscellaneous information can all be availed under one roof.

The travel fest is set to run on 18-19 November at GP House for GP Star customers only, reads a press release.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the capital's GP House on 18 November, where Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman and other respected officials from Grameenphone and renowned travel operators were present.

Airlines, tour operators, hotels and resorts showcased their services and offers at the fair.

The GPStar Travel Fest will be open for all online from 15 November to 15 December, which can be experienced through MyGP App and website. The fair can be accessed online and offline, enabling customers from every corner of the country to explore the best traveling deals from 69 different partners.

The travel industry has been continuing to thrive as modern travelers quench their thirst for adventure. Traveling is not just a luxury anymore; it has become a part of lifestyle. Be it a friends' group-tour to Darjeeling or a romantic getaway at Bali – you will find every assistance you need to plan your dream holiday at the Travel Fest organized by Grameenphone. And to keep you seamlessly connected to your loved ones and post those insta-worthy photos on social media while you cherish your vacation, the operator has also introduced affordable and exclusive unlimited roaming offers.

The unlimited offer is applicable for postpaid roaming customers only, subject to roaming coverage availability. Customers can access and activate the plans using MyGP app on their smartphones, under the "Offers" tab. All prices mentioned are exclusive of VAT, SD and SC.

To view the list of countries eligible for the offer and avail other information, people are requested to visit – https://www.grameenphone.com/personal/plans-offers/offers/roaming-data-b... .

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone said, "There has been a significant shift in the travel industry. We are so much more cosmopolitan today and traveling has become an integral part of our lifestyle. Gone are the days of buying foldable maps in travel agencies.

"With major advances in technology, travelers have more access and information and prefer personal experiences. Grameenphone, being the connectivity partner will keep travelers connected to their loved ones and enable them to post all their travel stories and photos on social media on the go with our nation-wide coverage and network even beyond border. We are happy to see how all of our valued partners are bringing their best traveling deals for GPStar customers."