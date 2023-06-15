Grameenphone launches Tourist SIM for first time in Bangladesh

Grameenphone has introduced "Tourist SIM" for foreigners, entrepreneurs, travelers, business owners, traders and others making a short trip to Bangladesh.

Grameenphone introduced the service as the first operator in Bangladesh to have launched one such SIM that enables short-term visitors to enjoy seamless connectivity without having to pay excessive roaming and other charges, reads a press release.

Interested users can purchase authorised Tourist SIMs registered to their own identification numbers, which they can avail using valid passport and visa

The SIM comes with 3 different validity options – 7, 15 and 30 days – each offering suitable features and pricing.

Grameenphone Tourist SIMs can be availed from 40+ GPCs and GP Experience Centers covering tourist hubs and all land, air and seaports, including Hazrat Shahjalal Intl Airport, the release added.

A formal event for launching Grameenphone Tourist SIM took place at Le Meridien Dhaka on 14 June, where Chief Guest Shyam Sundar Sikder, Chairman, BTRC; Special Guest, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, Director General, Systems and Services Division, BTRC along with Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman; CCAO, Hans Martin Henrichsen, and other high officials from both Grameenphone and BTRC discussed the bright prospects of the product in the verges of realizing a Smart Bangladesh.

The event concluded with a stage performance of a Pala Gaan in Puthipath style, highlighting the beauty, traditions, culture and values of Bangladesh.

Inspired by Bangladesh's folklore and cultural traditions, the packaging of Grameenphone Tourist SIM contains special Patachitra designs by artist Tiger Nazir to reflect Bangladesh's genuine warmth and hospitality towards visitors.

Grameenphone is initially offering Tourist SIMs only in prepaid packages for both regular and eSIMs. Tourist SIM numbers will be automatically recycled after 30 days of activation, unless the user already self-deactivates.