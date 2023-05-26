Grameenphone launches Platform SHE 4.0 to promote women empowerment

26 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Grameenphone launches Platform SHE 4.0 to promote women empowerment

Grameenphone announced the launching of the fourth chapter of its signature mentorship programme – Platform SHE. 

A launching ceremony of 'Platform SHE 4.0' took place on 18 May marking the beginning of a journey for the promising female candidates, according to a press release.

Platform SHE 4.0 has identified 15 exceptional female talents within Grameenphone who will serve as mentors. Each mentor has been thoughtfully paired with a female mentee from a pool of outstanding candidates, who are representing 11 different universities across the country. The mentees were chosen through a rigorous and comprehensive selection process, ensuring that the most talented and hard-working young women received the opportunity to participate in this exclusive transformative experience.

Over a course of six months, the mentees will have the invaluable opportunity to gain insights into the professional world, attend self-development workshops, and acquire crucial skills necessary for their future endeavors. 

Platform SHE 4.0 has been designed to create a nurturing and empowering environment, where young women can thrive and turn their dreams into reality. By connecting mentees from diverse academic backgrounds and universities, the program fosters collaboration, networking, and the exchange of ideas.

Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Grameenphone, shared his thoughts on the power of mentorship during the launch event, saying, "Platform SHE 4.0 is here to enable bright minds embarking on their professional journey, equipping them with skills that are a prerequisite to shine in their relevant field. We aim to grow successful conversion from female students to female professionals through this platform. The platform will not only inspire young women but also create an environment that fosters their growth, enabling them to reach new heights of success."

