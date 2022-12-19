Grameenphone introduces Mobile Data Plan feature for first time in Bangladesh

19 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Grameenphone introduces Mobile Data Plan feature for first time in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mobile network operator Grameenphone has introduced a Mobile Data Plan (MDP) feature that will allow Android users to manage their mobile data usage and price plans directly from their phones.

This feature shall help Grameenphone, the connectivity partner to digital Bangladesh, curate personalized data plans accordingly by allowing them to optimise their data usage, said a press release.

The MDP feature enables mobile carriers to notify and alert customers when their data plan is nearing exhaustion and enables customers to benefit from personalised offers, an alert system, data-usage management tools, and a specialised interface. Users can purchase a data pack, check their data balance, and receive threshold notifications seamlessly through the MDP feature. The solution eliminates the need for memorising codes or downloading additional applications for data management.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Both prepaid and postpaid customers of Grameenphone can access the plan management feature via the 'Settings' option on their Android devices. The feature will be rolled out progressively to all Grameenphone customers in the next few months. Users will require handsets supporting Android 4.4 and above to enjoy this plan management feature.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone said, "At Grameenphone, network and happy customers are our strength and capital. We believe MDP is an important milestone in bringing customer delight as now our customers will be more empowered to control their data plan. We are happy to introduce this simple yet meaningful customer-centric solution in collaboration with Google."  

With the 4IR on the horizon, it is now crucial to drive our nation towards the digital bubbles. Grameenphone's cost-efficient internet solutions address this need, enabling people to unleash possibilities. Grameenphone will continue to bring data pack choices at lucrative prices under the MDP facility.

