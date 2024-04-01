Grameenphone introduces Eid offers to propel smartphone adoption for all

Grameenphone, the connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, is amplifying the joy of Eid for its customers by introducing exclusive internet bundle offers alongside the purchase of authorized new 4G & 5G smartphones, enriching customers' digital lifestyles.

To accelerate connectivity access, digital inclusion and the journey towards a 'Smart Bangladesh', Grameenphone collaborated with the top 10 smartphone partners to empower and build a nation of smart citizens. With this latest offer, Grameenphone users will enjoy a 6-month free internet package, and a 1-month subscription to premium OTT platforms with the purchase of a new smartphone.

As a key enabler of Smart Bangladesh, Grameenphone recognizes the pivotal role smartphones play in shaping a digital way of life to empower smart citizens. The company believes in the transformative power of the internet, whether it's for everyday necessities, education or healthcare to improve their lives. To accelerate smartphone adoption across the nation and realize the vision of Smart Bangladesh by 2041, Grameenphone has unveiled these exciting offers. Customers can avail of this 6-month free internet bonanza by purchasing smartphones from any outlets of the leading brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, VIVO, OPPO, Realme, Nokia, Tecno, Itel, Infinix, Symphony, as well as GP branded modems and routers. Additionally, subscribers will enjoy 30-day complimentary subscriptions to leading streaming platforms such as Hoichoi, Chorki, and SonyLiv. This comprehensive offer provides customers with both connectivity and entertainment options.

Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, Grameenphone, said, "Connectivity plays a crucial role in driving economic transformation. The four pillars of the Smart Bangladesh vision- smart citizen, smart economy, smart government, and smart society - all rely on digital connectivity. At Grameenphone, we recognize the essential role of smartphone penetration in achieving digital transformation. Our purpose is to connect people to what matters most to them, and we believe our collaboration with leading smartphone brands will ensure inclusivity in the journey towards a digitally connected society. Grameenphone is dedicated to empowering individuals with the power of connectivity, and this Eid, we wish to share joy and happiness with our customers with delightful offers in collaboration with our partners. Together, we aim to make the celebration even more vibrant and memorable for our valued customers."

During the campaign, customers who purchase a smartphone will be eligible for 26GB of free internet with a 7-day validity for 6 months. Additionally, they will enjoy a 30-day free subscription to a premium OTT service for their first-time usage. Upon purchase, customers will receive an initial allocation of 4GB regular internet and 2GB streaming internet, both valid for 7 days. They will also gain access to premium OTT services for a full month, allowing them to enjoy a wide range of exclusive content. From the second month until the sixth month, customers will continue receiving 2GB regular internet and 2GB streaming internet, both valid for 7 days.

To check the eligibility for the offer, customers can send "IMEI (15-digit device IMEI)" to 25050. To avail of these exclusive offers, eligible customers simply need to dial *121*1277# everytime. This offer is valid till May 12, 2024.