Grameenphone introduces bKash as the preferred payment partner

Grameenphone, the leading connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has recently introduced bKash as the preferred payment partner. bKash will be the primary payment option to facilitate one tap payment experience for the customers in the MyGP app.

With this announcement, Grameenphone customers can now avail quick and seamless payment through bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country, reads a press release.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, formally launched the new service at a ceremony held at GPHouse located in the capital on 15th February. Solaiman Alam, CDO and Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO of Grameenphone and Mohammad Azmal Huda, CPTO and Ali Ahmmed, CCO of bKash were also present at the event.

This integration, which is the first of its kind in the industry, will simplify the digital lifestyle of the customers with hassle-free, convenient and secured payment with one tap. Once a customer binds bKash as the preferred payment method, they no longer need to put in OTP/PIN every time and the payment will be done with a tap of digital consent from the bKash account on the go.

To activate this service, a GP customer needs to add bKash as a preferred payment method through the MyGP app. After clicking on 'Add bKash Account', the users need to click the 'I Agree' option and enter bKash account number. In the next step, OTP and PIN should be entered only for the first time to bind bKash as GP's preferred payment method.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone said, "In the era of accelerated digitalization, our customers need more convenient and innovative solutions for their digital lifestyle. I am excited to see that Grameenphone and bKash have collaborated to make our customer payment experience within MyGP more simplified, convenient and faster with the one tap payment solution. United in our common philosophy of always taking customer centric approach to solutions, bKash and Grameenphone can achieve a lot together. We look forward to unveiling more exciting solutions with our valued business partners."

Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, said, "Two customer-centric organizations have launched a one-click payment solution for their respective customers to usher in greater convenience. We will keep working in such a way so that others can also implement it in the future. At the end of the day, our aim is to facilitate easy and convenient services for customers. The easier it is for customers to avail services, the faster it will be for all of us to deliver. At the same time, the government's cashless and Digital Bangladesh initiatives will also be accelerated."

Along with this, recently Grameenphone and bKash also launched several initiatives to give superior mobile recharge experience to the customers. Grameenphone customers can avail personalized offers through GP My Offer in bKash app. They can use Auto Recharge feature in bKash to get automatic recharge in their mobile phone from bKash wallet in case their GP recharge balance gets low. Through GP Flexiplan feature integrated into the bKash app, customers can customize their own affordable packs suiting individual needs.

Over the years, Grameenphone and bKash have built the largest joint customer base in Bangladesh as part of the digital ecosystem by offering best-in-class service experiences along with exciting offers for the customers.