Grameenphone introduces 200th flagship store in Kurigram

Grameenphone, a telecommunication service provider in Bangladesh, has launched its 200th flagship store, "Grameenphone Center" (GPC), at Nageshwari in Kurigram.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Director General (DG) Brig General Md Nasim Parvez inaugurated the Grameenphone center in a virtual event held on Wednesday, said a press release.

Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer, Hossain Sadat, chief corporate affairs officer (acting) and Mohd Aulad Hossain, head of Customer Experience and Service, Khairul Basher, head of Communications of Grameenphone were present at the event.

During the event, Grameenphone's Head of Customer Experience and Service Mohd Aulad Hossain connected from remote Nageshwari of Kurigram along with customers and GPC officials and demonstrated the GPCs activities.

According to the press release, along with 200 GPCs, Grameenphone has 121 hotlines and MyGP applications. Among the 200, 24 of GPC located in Dhaka, while 24 in Sylhet, 21 in Rajshahi, 19 in Barishal, 18 in Bogura, 17 in Khulna, 17 in Mymensing, 16 in Cumilla, 12 in Chittagong, and 7 in Ranpur.

Brig General Md Nasim Parvez said, "Today is a very important day for Grameenphone, as it has achieved a significant milestone in getting closer to the people."

"Although Grameenphone has hotline services like MyGP, there will always be a need for Grameenphone centers to connect people living in rural areas. These GP centers will significantly improve the services for people who have not availed of digital solutions yet," added the BRTC DG.

Sajjad Hasib said, "I am really excited and humbly delighted with this fantastic milestone of the 200th GPC. These stores are a testament to our commitment to delivering to our customers what matters most to them."

Mohd Aulad Hossain said, "Grameenphone centers are Grameenphone's exclusive stores from where customers can avail quality customer services and authentic product portfolios."