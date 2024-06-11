Grameenphone installs new network tower in Kushtia's 'YouTube Village' to empower content creators

Grameenphone has recently installed a new Network Tower at 'YouTube Village' in Kushtia to strenghten and empower the local community's involvement in content creation. This initiative aims to provide a stable and reliable network connection, enabling content creators to efficiently upload their videos and monitor the health of their channels.

The tower was inaugurated by Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone. Also, present during the ceremony were Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, Grameenphone, Sayeda Tahya Hossain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Grameenphone, Asfaquzzaman Chowdhury, Circle Business Head, Grameenphone, Khulna and other top officials of the company.

As part of the Pothe Pothe program, Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, recently visited the YouTube Village in Shimulia. During the visit, he engaged with the local content creators, learning about their innovative approaches to showcasing local culture, talents, and everyday life through their videos. This interaction highlighted Grameenphone's commitment to supporting digital empowerment and recognizing the impact of connectivity on transforming rural communities.

This unique YouTube village is at Shimulia in Khoksha upazila of Kushtia district. The village has gained fame for its residents' widespread use of YouTube as a platform for sharing content, earning livelihoods, and transforming their socio-economic landscape.

The journey of YouTube Village began with a few individuals who saw YouTube's potential as a platform to showcase local culture, talents, and everyday life. They captured innovative scenes like cooking in green fields and catching fish in ditches and streams. These lively individuals, all from Shimulia, brought their unique experiences to the screen. As a result, the village has become known as "YouTube Village," and many residents are now earning a good income from their videos.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, "It is beyond my imagination to see such an innovative way of building a model riding on internet connectivity to earn remittance and giving it back to the society. 'YouTube Village' is a unique idea that has taught me how the power of internet can change lives and create job opportunities in a unique way. They are not just creating entertaining contents, rather earnings from those contents are being used for social causes. I commend the people behind these initiatives and I am happy that we could launch a new tower to strengthen network in the particular village."