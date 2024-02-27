Grameenphone hosts panel discussion to foster inclusion & diversity

Grameenphone, as a responsible company focusing on ensuring a safe and inclusive workplace for all, recently conducted a panel discussion titled 'Leadership in the Era of Inclusion' at GPHouse, Dhaka. The discussion aims to promote gender equality, empower women in leadership roles, and foster an inclusive and diverse workplace culture within the organization and across industries.

The panel discussion's primary goal was to promote inclusivity and diversity across industries by challenging stereotypes, breaking barriers, and cultivating a profound sense of belonging for all. Recognizing that diversity drives progress, it explores how embracing inclusivity at all leadership levels can enhance organizational culture and practices. Grameenphone's 'Leadership in the Era of Inclusion' session reflects their commitment to nurturing a diverse talent pool, providing growth opportunities, and promoting an inclusive culture as a key priority through 2024.

The session was an enlightening experience focused on knowledge sharing, centered around embracing the principles of diversity and inclusion. With the participation of experienced leaders from various industry backgrounds, the audience was presented with captivating real-life scenarios that prompted deep reflection. Syeda Durdana Kabir, HR Director at Unilever Bangladesh focused on nurturing skills, building confidence, and fostering self-assurance to overcome self-doubt and embrace personal growth.

Kaniz Fatema, Country Lead of People Capability (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal) at Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB) and Moutushi Kabir, Senior Director, People Culture and Communications at BRAC emphasized the importance of understanding the diverse realities faced by individuals, urging attendees to consider aspects of diversity beyond just gender. Numayer Alam, Commercial Director at British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB) underscored the significance of a top-down approach in fostering a comprehensive learning environment for female employees, advocating for tailored plans based on individual's expertise, ambition, and alignment with the company's goals. Additionally, Grameenphone's CHRO, Sayeda Tahya Hossain, highlighted the program's action points and stressed the need for integrating diversity and inclusion into an organization's DNA through structural and policy changes. This, in turn, encourages female employees to aspire to higher goals and continuously enhance their skills to adapt to the evolving demands of their respective industries.

As an organization committed to patronizing gender equality and inclusivity, Grameenphone believes that diversity is a moral imperative for fostering sustainable business practices. The participation of women in the company has increased significantly since 2020, reaching almost 20% now, with a notable presence in leadership positions. Alongside, Grameenphone also has Platform SHE which is a testament to its unwavering commitment to nurture the next generation of female leaders, equipping them with the support and guidance they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Grameenphone remains committed to empowering women and creating a society where gender equality is not just a goal but a reality, thereby cocreating an inclusive future. The company's dedicated initiative, the Women Inspirational Network (WIN), and the ongoing Diversity and Inclusion project exemplify their commitment. To bridge the digital divide, the company also strives to empower marginalized women across 2000 unions through the 'Internet-er Duniya Shobar' project, providing them with internet training and enabling them to achieve financial freedom. Grameenphone also collaborated with Telenor and Plan International to train 2.3 million people in vulnerable communities.