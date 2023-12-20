Grameenphone honored as the highest taxpayer in the telecom sector for the eighth consecutive year

Grameenphone, a responsible corporate entity, has once again been recognized with the Highest Taxpayer Award in the country's Telecom Sector for the Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23.

This is the eighth consecutive recognition for Grameenphone since AY 2015-16, reflecting the smart network provider's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its significant contribution to the growth and development of the nation.

Since its inception, Grameenphone has paid BDT 115,600 crore to the national exchequer, equating to 60% of its total revenues, in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, license, and spectrum assignment fees, etc. till 30th September 2023.

Md. Arif Uddin, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer, Grameenphone, received the prestigious tax card at a formal ceremony on December 20, 2023, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Dhaka. Dr. Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, joined as the Special guest; and Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division (IRD), Ministry of Finance, joined as the President. On behalf of Grameenphone, Mr. Md. Rezwan Bin Rafique, Head of Taxation & Fiscal Compliance, and Mr. Md Mohsin, General Manager, Corporate Tax of Grameenphone were also present at the event.

"Grameenphone is humbled that its consistent contribution to the national exchequer has been recognized for the eighth consecutive year. This is a testimony to our commitment to upholding robust governance and responsible business practices. We understand the vital role tax revenues play in fueling the progress of a nation, which ultimately empowers communities and helps unleash the full potential of Bangladesh. This highly prestigious recognition will further inspire us to continue our progress & contribute to building a technologically advanced and self-sustained Bangladesh in the coming days", said Md. Arif Uddin, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer of Grameenphone.

Grameenphone was earlier honored as the highest taxpayer by the National Board of Revenue for successive seven years for AY2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 in the telecommunication category. Since the beginning of its journey, the socially responsible organization has remained committed to transparent business practices, while contributing to the development of the country.