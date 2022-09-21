Grameenphone holds 'demo day' of GP Accelerator 3.0

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 07:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The demo day of Grameenphone Accelerator 3.0 was held at Grameenphone's office GP House on Wednesday (21 September).

This accelerator programme of Grameenphone started in 2015 with the aim of providing necessary support for the development of selected Bangladeshi startups. They started their journey with their seventh batch in February this year.

This year's "Demo Day" – where participating startups can pitch their business to potential buyers or investors – was held following that, said a press release.

BetterStories Limited, Lightcastle Partners, and Upskill partnered with Grameenphone to implement the accelerator.

Six startups from the current batch presented their pitches at the event. Startups participating in the demo day were iPage, Airwrk, Lilac, Onnow, OneThread, and GameOf11.

The demo day was also attended by eminent personalities from the startup world of Bangladesh, policymakers, and reputed investors. Among them were Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member, BIDA, Md Altaf Hossain, project director of iDEA and Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone Ltd.

Minhaz Anwar, BetterStories' Chief Storyteller and a renowned face of the startup ecosystem, said, "Bangladesh is poised to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2035, which will naturally be a huge market to find growth from. Startups are going to be one of the driving forces behind this change. Startups play a big role in how we live our daily lives, travel from one place to another, or seek health or education."

"We now have a whole new generation of startups emerging that are targeting the global market. I believe that in the next 3-5 years we will see many advanced technologies and great results, which will create opportunities for millions of people, which will be created by our startups," he added.

