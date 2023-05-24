Grameenphone experience centre opens at Gulshan 2

Grameenphone has celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its state-of-the-art "Grameenphone Experience Centre" in Gulshan 2 on 23 May, said a press release.

Driven by the brand's 25 years' commitment to put customers at the heart of every endeavor, the experience centre has been meticulously designed to fulfill customer demands and queries with utmost convenience.

Dedicated teams are made available at the centre to guide customers through specialised zones, catering to their specific requirements and cutting short on slow-moving queues. Through a visionary approach, Grameenphone has created a unique environment here that offers premium service, cutting-edge technologies, and above all – an unforgettable experience for each visitor.

The new GP experience centre, located at Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 2, hosts a range of exceptional features designed to enhance the customer journey. For example, it has Quick Service Podiums, which are dedicated areas for swift and efficient services, reducing the visitors' waiting and service times. There is also an exclusive Consultative Sales and Service Area, where customers receive expert guidance through interactive engagement.

Grameenphone is also offering an exclusive lounge space for its premium customers. The luxurious setting will provide specialized care and attention to the operator's most esteemed and loyal userbase. The centre also features a device and engagement zone, where customers can explore and interact with future-fit technologies, enriching their digital lifestyles for future-readiness.

The centre's extensive device and accessories inventory showcases a wide selection of authorized products from renowned brands, including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung Vivo, Realme, Fastrack, Amazfit, and many more. The centre operations remain active from 10 am to 6 pm, every day of the week except for public holidays.

Centring the new establishment, a panel discussion moderated by Grameenphone Head of Marketing Farha Naz Zaman was also held during the launch, where renowned figures like Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh; Halim Pan, head of ales, Emerging Channel Dept, OPPO; Shakib Arafat, managing director, Salextra Ltd and Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone shared their valuable opinions on the theme – "Future of Telco Retail". Director General (DG) of Systems & Services (SS) Division, BTRC, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest alongside Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone

Discussions at the event centred around penetration of smartphones to empower marginal population through partnerships between smartphone and operators, the "perfect" fusion of telco and technology at various customer touchpoints, user behavior evolution, shift towards a more digital lifestyle and IoT development and adaptability.

With technological advancement and ever-changing customer lifestyle- a shift towards digital platforms, efficient and hassle-free processes, and delivery, more personalized, experiential and virtual, the insightful conversation also shed light on Grameenphone's role in enabling a smart and futuristic distribution system and customer experience, that will enable the country to achieve it's "Smart Bangladesh" vision.

Chief Guest of the event, Director General (DG) of Systems & Services (SS) Division, BTRC, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, said, "As we embark on this journey towards a 'Smart Bangladesh', we must recognize that the future of mobile communication services depends on adapting to technological transformation while also catering to the evolving digital needs of the customers. And I believe that this Experience centre will add a significant dimension to that need where customers can easily avail all their necessary services. I appreciate Grameenphone for their commitment to provide superior customer experience and pushing the boundaries of innovation and exploring the uncharted territories of technological possibilities with this new addition."

"We are thrilled to unveil the new Grameenphone Experience centre, a steppingstone to creating future-fit retail shops and a significant milestone in our journey towards a Smart Bangladesh", said Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone. "The experience centre symbolizes our unwavering commitment to delivering premium and personalised service to our customers evolving digital needs. By combining innovation, convenience, and the most updated technologies, we aim to exceed expectations and create a memorable experience for our customers. As the connectivity partner, we are also relentlessly collaborating with ecosystem players to increase device penetration and minimize the digital divide, upskill youth and create awareness on safe internet usage," he added.

The early success of the Grameenphone Experience centre is evident, as the waiting times have been significantly reduced from an average of 8.33 minutes to an impressive 4.05 minutes within only a month since its soft launch on March 27, 2023. The feedback from customers so far have also been positive, affirming the unique impact of this new service hub on their experience. Grameenphone collaborated with one of the country's finest architectural firms, to materialise this Experience centre into reality.