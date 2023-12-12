Grameenphone enhances network resilience in partnership with Ericsson to revolutionize customer experience

With its unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, Grameenphone has brought in a new era of innovation in partnership with Ericsson. Utilizing the latest technology as a catalyst in the journey of elevating its customers experience, Grameenphone now has the world's largest pool of charging access control points.

Through a successful collaboration with Ericsson, Grameenphone now has the world's largest voice Charging Control Nodes (CCN) operational pool, offering its customers with an unparalleled experience. This technology is responsible for managing and controlling the charging and billing of services.

This technology distributes network traffic equally for a uniform network utilization and ensures a steady service level even during peak hours and festive periods, ensuring customers with seamless network access and uninterrupted connectivity. Furthermore, in the face of any eventuality, Grameenphone's network remains resilient, enabling customers to stay connected to their loved ones even during times of distress.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Our dedication to customer centricity extends beyond technological advancements. We are relentlessly striving to meet customers evolved needs, providing them with unmatched connectivity and a seamless experience. Through innovative solutions, we aim to empower our customers to do things that matters most to them. We are confident that this partnership with Ericsson, will offer our customers a world-class user experience that comes from a leader in technology," said Niranjan Srinivasan, Chief Information Officer, Grameenphone.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, said "By embracing customer-centricity, Grameenphone is setting a new industry standard. Grameenphone has revolutionized connectivity by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships. This is a testament to our efforts of ensuring superior customer experience through innovative solutions. We are laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient and future-ready network for our customers to stay connected at all times."

Grameenphone continues to elevate the standard of service in the industry. For over 26 years, Grameenphone has been a name that the whole nation can trust for their communication and connectivity solutions. And now it has the world's largest pool of prepaid access control points, creating maximum assurance for customers with a strong and resilient network.