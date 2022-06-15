Grameenphone to empower SM Group with seamless connectivity and ICT support

Picture: Courtesy

Grameenphone has signed a corporate agreement with the country's renowned RMG sector conglomerate SM Group of Companies.

Following this agreement, Grameenphone will now facilitate SM Group with its seamless connectivity support and wide array of ICT products and services. The signing took place at the capital's GP House recently, said a press release.

From Grameenphone, Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO; Syed Tanvir Hussain, CHRO and Syed Mohammed, Managing Director; Syed Mustaque Ahmed, CFO from SM Group graced the event. M Shaon Azad, Segment Head; Arifur Rahman, Head of Large Accounts 2; Prama Pratim, Key Account Manager; Montasher Uddin, Key Account Manager; and Sohel Rana, Specialist, Network Team from Grameenphone and Syed Mohammed, Managing Director; Syed Mustaque Ahmed, CFO; AKM Anwarul Haque, GM; and Fakir Abdullah Al Shahid, Manager from SM Group were also present during the signing.

The agreement came as a result of amiable understanding and sharing of mutual interests as industry leaders for both Grameenphone and SM Group.

SM Group chose Grameenphone as their sole telecom partner in regards of the mobile operator's network strength, tech innovations and dedicated service -capacity. Discussions on future prospects also took place during the event, as both the organisations appreciated each other's roles in the business ecosystem and explored avenues for future ICT penetrations.