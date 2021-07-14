Grameenphone declares 125% interim cash dividend

Country's leading mobile operator Grameenphone has declared a 125% cash dividend for the first half of this financial year.

The company has approved the first half financial statement at a meeting held on Wednesday.

To entitled the shareholders for the interim dividend, the company has set the record date on 9 August.

According to the audited financial statement, its net profit has increased by 17% to Tk850.52 crore in the second quarter (April-June) of this year, compared to the previous year at the same time.

During the period, its revenue also grew by 8% to Tk3,576.27 crore.

At the end of the second quarter, its earnings per share stood at Tk6.30.

In the first half of this financial year, its revenue stood at Tk7,057.52 crore, profit Tk1,741.14 crore and earnings per share Tk12.89.

