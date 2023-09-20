Grameenphone contributes Tk25.99 crore to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund

Grameenphone has made a significant contribution of Tk 25.99 crore to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund to support the welfare of workers. The contributing amount is reckoned at 10 per cent of the Workers Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) 2022 of Grameenphone.

A delegation led by Grameenphone's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Sayeda Tahya Hossain handed over the cheque of Tk25,99,50,521 crore (Twenty-Five Crore Ninety Nine Lacs Fifty Thousand Five Hundred Twenty-One Taka Only) to the Honorable Minister of State for the Ministry of Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP, during a ceremony held in the ministry's conference room on 19 September 2023, reads a press release.

Also present during the ceremony were Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Grameenphone's head of Industrial Relations & HR Strategy K M Sabbir Ahmed, Senior Industrial Relations Expert Muhammad Tawhidul Islam and Industrial Relations Expert Md Harun Ur Rashid.

In this regard, Sayeda Tahya Hossain, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), said, "As a part of the Telenor Group, Grameenphone is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen. Over the last 25 years, we have played a pivotal role in fostering digitalization and development. In this journey, we are equally dedicated to nurturing a future-ready skilled workforce, contributing to the vision of a Smart Bangladesh, and standing with our employees during challenging times in collaboration with the Bangladesh Government."

Grameenphone emphasizes ensuring a safe and decent work environment for its employees. Moreover, as the digital connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, in this journey forward, the tech catalyst is striding to ensure no one is left behind to support the country's socio-economic progress. Besides, Grameenphone is driving numerous initiatives, focusing on Digital Inclusion and Upskilling the Youth with FutureNation which is a project with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) and BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority) to enable 1Mn youth with economic opportunities. GP Academy and GP Accelerator programs are also working to build skilled young entrepreneurs, which won the prestigious 2021 Digital Bangladesh Award.

Under the Bangladesh Labour Act, domestic and foreign companies contribute one-tenth of 5 percent of their profits to this fund at the end of the year. Since its inception, Grameenphone, as a responsible and law-abiding corporate citizen, and one of the highest contributors to the Labour Welfare Foundation Fund, has so far deposited a total of Tk213,32,20,082 crore (Two Hundred Thirteen Crore Thirty-Two Lacs Twenty Thousand And Eighty Two Taka Only)