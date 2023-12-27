Grameenphone collaborates with iScreen for enhanced entertainment solutions

Grameenphone has been pioneering smarter telco-tech solutions through its unique Play Packs that offer easy and cost-effective data packages for internet and entertainment streaming.

This time, the digital enabler has partnered with Channel I's renowned streaming platform iScreen to provide users with exclusive features.

Through a formal signing event, iScreen has entered into a Service Bundling Agreement with Grameenphone. This opens up the opportunity for Grameenphone users to access top-rated and popular iScreen contents like 'Operation Sundarban', 'Damal', 'Ami ki Tumi', 'Beauty Circus' and many more, through the MyGP app with Single Sign on Journey, while also making iScreen available with Grameenphone Play Packs.

The signing ceremony took place at the GPHouse on December 27, 2023, where Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, Grameenphone, and Riaz Ahamed, Project Director, iScreen signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone, Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director, Impress Telefilm Ltd. (Channel I), Nishath Quamrul, Head of Service Bundling, Grameenphone, and other high officials from both the organizations also attended the event.

"OTT Content is gaining more and more popularity these days, and Grameenphone's purpose is to connect our users to what matters the most to them. keeping that in mind, previously, we have enabled users to enjoy contents on popular local and international streaming platforms through Play Packs; and now we add iScreen to the list, further broadening the entertainment gallery with quality contents. Users have the access to the largest number of content streaming partners on Grameenphone network", said Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, Grameenphone."

"Impress Telefilm Limited (Channel I) have been striving to enrich the local TVOD (Transactional video on demand) landscape through various drama, films and other contents that promote fun, educational and healthy entertainment options for viewers of all ages. As we collaborate with Grameenphone, we are proud and delighted that our offerings shall now find an even bigger audience pool, given they have the largest user-base among operators providing digital entertainment solutions in the country", said Riaz Ahamed, Project Director, iScreen.

As a part of its future-oriented transformation journey, Grameenphone has been notably incorporating various instant, one-tap solutions, and utilizing the synergy with partners from different industries to present its user base of over 82 million with products and services crafted with innovational excellence. MyGP serves as a go-to destination for Grameenphone users when it comes to exploring and activating all kinds of advanced digital solutions including the Play Packs, and the addition of iScreen Single Sign On and streaming facilities shall further enhance the process.