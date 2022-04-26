Grameenphone co-brands with Symphony to launch new 4G smartphone

Aiming to make 4G technology more affordable in the country, Grameenphone, the tech leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has co-branded with Symphony to introduce the new co-branded 4G handset – GP-Symphony G50 – in the market.

A launching event was held in this regard at the Grameenphone Innovation Lab, GP House, in Dhaka on Monday.

The new co-branded GP-Symphony G50 4G smartphone has a 5.7-inch 2.5D curved glass display, which enhances the experience of viewing videos and pictures with a bright and vivid display. It is equipped with an efficient 1.4GHz Quad-Core Processor, 1GB RAM, and 32GB ROM to handle the users' everyday tasks flawlessly.

It also comes with a 5MP main camera and a 2MP selfie camera. The device has a 3000 mAh battery to ensure daylong usage. Available in Dark Blue and Light Green colours, the 4G handset is priced at Tk5,990 only.

Women entrepreneurs around the nation are contributing to the growth of an IT-enabled community through their e-commerce and f-commerce ventures. Taking their efforts in building a digital and prosperous Bangladesh in cognizance, Grameenphone, as the company aims to enable them to unfold their possibilities in line with their vision to empower societies, offers a cost-efficient package through this co-branded initiative, reads an official press release.

Hence, GP-Symphony G50 can be a befitting companion for these users with budding potential, allowing them to expand their network and explore their possibilities through the power of Grameenphone 4G.

At the event, Grameenphone CMO Sajjad Hasib, said, "This year marks 51 years of Bangladesh's journey; At the same time, Grameenphone has achieved the milestone of completing 25 years of its journey. During this time, the economy of Bangladesh has made great progress.

"The digital gap between rural and urban areas has narrowed due to last mile connectivity. I believe, through the power of digitalization, now is the time to take our country to the next level of Digital Bangladesh – A digital economy. In continuation of this, we have come up with various initiatives like e-SIM and countrywide 4G connectivity expansion. Now, with our new initiative with Symphony, it will be possible to expand the use of 4G smartphones at a very affordable price for users across the country and unleash the potential of our youth."

Edison Group Managing Director (MD) Jakaria Shahid, said, "Symphony and Grameenphone have been tagging along for various successful and innovative digital service and product offerings since 2012. We are glad to contribute to digital inclusion in Bangladesh with such a fruitful partnership.

"Through the co-branded handset, we also wish to accelerate women empowerment through the power of fast mobile connectivity. We wish to deliver more in the future, with a trusted partner like Grameenphone."

During the event, Nasima Akter Nisha, President of We Forum Bangladesh, shared her thoughts on how affordable and accessible connectivity help women entrepreneurs across the nation and accelerate their growth.

She said, "The challenge of Covid-19 brought out the resilience factor in many women, who dream of becoming independent and successful as business owners. As they overcome the many obstacles created by Covid-19, connectivity, and integration of technology in regular lives could play a vital role for them. Considering this need, I really appreciate Grameenphone and Symphony's initiative to make 4G available for women in a cost-effective way."

Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO); Md Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, Head of Product; Sarder Showkat Ali, Head of Device, VAS and Roaming of Grameenphone; Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director, Mohammad Abu Sayem, Head of Mobile Sales, of Edison Group were present at the event. President of Women and E-Commerce Trust (WE), also graced the occasion.

Upon their purchase of the GP-Symphony G50 co-branded 4G smartphone, Grameenphone customers will receive free 12GB internet (3GB + 9GB Bioscope Streaming) with 7-days' validity and 30-days' free Prime Pass for Bioscope, Zee5, and Cinematic. After tagging, customers can also avail of an exclusive combo pack consisting 10GB + 200 minutes at BDT 299 for 6 months (with 30-days' validity).