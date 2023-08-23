Grameenphone bags Asia’s Best Employer Brands 2023 award

Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone has won the prestigious 'Asia's Best Employer Brands 2023' award at the 18th Employer Branding Awards event, held recently at the Pan Pacific Singapore.

Hosted by the Employer Branding Institute, the award aimed at recognizing the outstanding contributions by organisations with regards to talent management, talent development and talent innovation.

John Antos, Vice President Strategy, Asia Pacific & Global Payroll at ADP; and Prof. Dr. R. P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director, EIILM-Kolkata were present during the award announcement.

The awardees were finalised by jury members after thorough assessment of the organisations' previous 24-months' operations, considering certain criteria. Grameenphone's best practices for nurturing and facilitating potential human resources to support the organisation's market strategy was duly applauded at the event. Its consistent efforts towards attracting young tech-talents from the industry, while putting diversity and inclusion agenda at the forefront, has also been a catalyst behind receiving the recognition.

It was duly noted that the way Grameenphone cultivates competency for the future to enable the organisation to be future-ready, and serve the nation as a digital pioneer through upskilled resources is truly remarkable. The leading customer centric technology solution provider has been strong with their efforts that translate into employee engagement and wellbeing, ultimately earning the prestigious award at the 18th Employer Branding Awards.

"At Grameenphone, we are at the crossroads of transforming our workforce, leadership, and capabilities to become future-ready tech service leaders. We are thrilled to be recognized for the work we have been doing in branding Grameenphone as an employer that fosters a learning culture and encourages growth", said Grameenphone's Chief Human Resources Officer Syed Tanvir Husain, upon receiving the award. "With our commitment for nurturing and developing talents through diverse experiences, learning & exposure, we are continuously trying to build a future-fit workforce, equipping and upskilling people with digital skills to stay ahead of the game. We look forward to continuing the endeavour of developing our people for the good of society and the future," he added.

It is mentionable that Grameenphone has previously received the prestigious '2021 Digital Bangladesh Award' by the ICT Division of Bangladesh under the 'institutional category' for its significant contribution to the development of Bangladesh's startup ecosystem and youth enablement. In 2022, Grameenphone was honoured with The Digital Nation Award by the GSMA for the organisation's initiatives in democratising connectivity and empowering communities through the power of digital. For their earnest dedication to ensure ideal HR practices in Bangladesh, the Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organization awarded Grameenphone with the 'Corporate HR Award 2022'. Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in partnership with Nielsen IQ, also named Grameenphone as 'The Most Loved Brand of 2021' under the mobile phone service provider category. As the organisation steers in the direction of becoming a telco-tech exemplary, more initiatives championing talent development are expected to be realised in the days ahead.