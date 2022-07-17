Grameenphone arranges f-commerce event to help digitise mango business

Grameenphone, the connectivity partner to digital Bangladesh, recently organised an f-commerce event for the Kansat Aam Aroddar Shomobay Shomiti in Shibganj, Chapai Nawabganj, enabling them to explore virtual business operations through fast and seamless internet.

The activity was simultaneously organised at Baneshwar in Rajshahi, and Rangpur, said a press release.

The initiative is a part of the brand's drive to digitally enable the country to realise its true potential, empowering communities and eliminating persisting digital divides in the process.

According to the media release, to help the community of mango farmers and businessmen reach greater heights, Grameenphone is empowering the mango farmers from the Northern zone, enabling them to sell mangoes using f-commerce and optimum digital integration. The operator is utilising f-commerce, backed by 4G network, to generate 'Smart' mango farmers in the industry.

Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone, said, "We believe connectivity plays a major role in empowering people from all walks of life. Our efforts to empower mango growers' communities symbolizes how we can play a role in advancing society forward in the upcoming digital revolution. Online marketplaces help democratize equal opportunities for all; with the power of the GP 4G network in Bangladesh now online marketplaces are available, minimizing the middleman and maximising profit for the mango growers' communities of the grassroots level. We humbly believe our efforts will also inspire many to come forward in driving the 'Smart Bangladesh' ambition ahead."

Redwanur Rahman Moon, f-commerce mango seller from Rajshahi, said, "People from all over the country stay eager to order mangoes for themselves and their families during this season. Despite a huge demand, we struggle with many technical problems that bar our business from expanding to the level we wish to go. We are thankful to Grameenphone for coming as a blessing into our lives, equipping us with digital skills and allowing us all the support one would require thriving as an online business."

The nine-day campaign helped about 11 thousand mango farmers and entrepreneurs to gain better understanding of how to operate their businesses online, and also learned to utilise the diverse offerings of MyGP, the one-stop solution app of Grameenphone, and other digital services provided by the operator.