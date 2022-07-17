Grameenphone arranges f-commerce event to help digitise mango business

Corporates

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 05:06 pm

Related News

Grameenphone arranges f-commerce event to help digitise mango business

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 05:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone, the connectivity partner to digital Bangladesh, recently organised an f-commerce event for the Kansat Aam Aroddar Shomobay Shomiti in Shibganj, Chapai Nawabganj, enabling them to explore virtual business operations through fast and seamless internet.

The activity was simultaneously organised at Baneshwar in Rajshahi, and Rangpur, said a press release.  

The initiative is a part of the brand's drive to digitally enable the country to realise its true potential, empowering communities and eliminating persisting digital divides in the process.

According to the media release, to help the community of mango farmers and businessmen reach greater heights, Grameenphone is empowering the mango farmers from the Northern zone, enabling them to sell mangoes using f-commerce and optimum digital integration. The operator is utilising f-commerce, backed by 4G network, to generate 'Smart' mango farmers in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone, said, "We believe connectivity plays a major role in empowering people from all walks of life. Our efforts to empower mango growers' communities symbolizes how we can play a role in advancing society forward in the upcoming digital revolution. Online marketplaces help democratize equal opportunities for all; with the power of the GP 4G network in Bangladesh now online marketplaces are available, minimizing the middleman and maximising profit for the mango growers' communities of the grassroots level. We humbly believe our efforts will also inspire many to come forward in driving the 'Smart Bangladesh' ambition ahead."

Redwanur Rahman Moon, f-commerce mango seller from Rajshahi, said, "People from all over the country stay eager to order mangoes for themselves and their families during this season. Despite a huge demand, we struggle with many technical problems that bar our business from expanding to the level we wish to go. We are thankful to Grameenphone for coming as a blessing into our lives, equipping us with digital skills and allowing us all the support one would require thriving as an online business."

The nine-day campaign helped about 11 thousand mango farmers and entrepreneurs to gain better understanding of how to operate their businesses online, and also learned to utilise the diverse offerings of MyGP, the one-stop solution app of Grameenphone, and other digital services provided by the operator.

Grameenphone / F-Commerce / mango

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

6h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How networking can benefit your career

How networking can benefit your career

33m | Videos
One morning at Sadarghat

One morning at Sadarghat

1h | Videos
Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD