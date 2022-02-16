Grameenphone appoints Dr Asif Naimur Rashid as CBO

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 04:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone (GP) has appointed Dr Asif Naimur Rashid as the company's Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Before joining GP, Dr Asif served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Robi Axiata Ltd, said a press release.

He is also known as an ICT, Digital Transformation leader in the Telenor fraternity and industry for his long run with Grameenphone, Telenor Myanmar, Telenor ASA and Simens in various leadership roles from 2006 - 2014. 

Welcoming new CBO, Yasir Azman, CEO of GP, said, "We look forward to welcoming him in the context of changing business dynamics in the B2B market. His experience and relevant critical competencies are expected to carry significant impact in the CBO role, in leading the transformation from conventional B2B to solution-based B2B."

In addition, Azman believes Asif's inclusion in the GP management team will strengthen it in the changing business context that requires strong techno-commercial collaboration and work.

Dr Asif said, "I am very excited and yet humbled to have received the responsibility of this challenging role. I believe my domain and global expertise and broad exposure to different parts of IT, ICT solutions, CRM will add value to GP, customers and shareholders. It feels like coming back home and joining the winning team once again." 

Dr Asif holds a DBA in Artificial Intelligence from California Southern University, USA, Master of Business Administration (Executive Management) from Royal Roads University, BC, Canada, Master of Engineering Studies (Telecommunications Engineering) from University of Technology Sydney, Australia, Bachelor of Science (Hon's) in Applied Physics and Electronics from Dhaka University.

