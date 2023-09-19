Grameenphone announces appointment of New CHRO, CIO and head of communications

Grameenphone has recently announced the appointment of its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Communications.

The tech enabler appointed Sayeda Tahya Hossain as the company's new CHRO, Niranjan Srinivasan as new CIO, and Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury as its new Head of Communications effective from 10 September. Sayeda Tahya Hossain and Niranjan Srinivasan will be an integral part of Grameenphone's Management Team, while Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury will be a part of Grameenphone's Extended Management Team.

Congratulating the new members, Grameenphone's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasir Azman said, "I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to our new CHRO, CIO and Head of Communications. They will be playing invaluable roles in shaping the company's future in the field of Human Resources, Information Technology and Corporate Communications. Having Tahya as our CHRO marks a significant milestone for our organization, and I eagerly look forward to working with her in forming our company's culture, driving employee engagement, strengthening the diversity agenda, and fostering an inclusive as well as future-fit work environment. Niranjan's presence among us will play a pivotal role in shaping our IT strategy, equipping us with the capabilities and processes to deliver exceptional services to our customers with a strong focus on digital transformation, cybersecurity, and data management. Sharfuddin's inclusion will enable our Communications team to make a big impact in further enhancing GP's reputation, fostering an engaging culture, and effectively communicating our corporate narrative both internally and externally."

Commenting on her appointment, Sayeda Tahya Hossain thanked the management for their confidence in her. She stated, "I am looking forward to working with the diverse team of Grameenphone in driving innovation and taking the organization to newer heights. I am excited to take on this role at the global juncture of technology and human interaction disruption. I believe this responsibility is uniquely positioned to lead technology-driven HR practices not only in Grameenphone but also in Bangladesh as a whole."

Commenting on his appointment, Niranjan Srinivasan, said "I am committed to realizing the Telco to TelcoTech vision of Grameenphone and am excited to start my journey here. A digital next approach enabled with an agile and talented team in Grameenphone is aligned with my vision of revolutionizing the IT capabilities. Fostering Innovation, continuous learning and iterative experimentation are going to be the key pillars in my journey with Grameenphone. What we do in the organization will also be for a Smart Bangladesh."