Grameenphone and SQ Group win UiPath award

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone and SQ Group have been awarded the "UiPath Automation Excellence" award as a recognition for using automation in their respective companies.

UiPath, an automation software company, announced the names of the winners on Thursday (9 December), said a press release.

Grameenphone, a Bangladeshi telecommunication company, and SQ Group, an apparel manufacturing company, were among the 31 winners out of 15 award categories.

Anil Bhasin, managing director and vice president of UiPath India and South Asia said, "It is encouraging to see how automation has impacted the businesses of some of the largest organisations in the region."

"The digital revolution the world is witnessing, has spurred organisations to rethink and innovate how it approaches business functions," he added.

The winners were selected by a jury panel, consisting of eminent senior industry executives.

Reminiscing on the judging process, K S Viswanathan, vice president of NASSCOM Industry Initiatives said, "The complete process was transparent, and the hours that we spent as jury makes me feel that we as a country have a powerful story to share on cognitive RPA and Intelligent Automation."

The "UiPath Automation Excellence" award aims to recognise and celebrate the UiPath customers in India and South Asia for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields.

