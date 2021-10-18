Grameenphone and IPDC partner to benefit GP Star customers

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:49 pm

Related News

Grameenphone and IPDC partner to benefit GP Star customers

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:49 pm
Grameenphone and IPDC partner to benefit GP Star customers

Grameenphone and IPDC Finance Ltd recently signed an MoU with a view to offer personalised financial solutions to GP Star customers. 

The signing ceremony was held recently at the IPDC premises in Gulshan.

Savrina Arifin, head of retail business of IPDC, Ishtiaque Shahriar, head of products and marketing, and Hasan Ahmed Towhid, head of loyalty management of Grameenphone, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations. 

Under the agreement, GP Star customers will now enjoy preferential benefits from IPDC Finance. The customers will also enjoy 0.25% more than the prevailing card rate on IPDC time deposit products. 

Moreover, GP Star customers can avail auto loan and home loan at 0.25% less than the prevailing card rate, along with a 50% processing fee waiver. 

Customers can avail of the offer through MyGP App, sending an SMS with the keyword 'IPDC' to 29000. 

For more information, visit: https://www.grameenphone.com/star-program/special-offers/ipdc-finance-ltd

Grameenphone / IPDC Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

23h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij