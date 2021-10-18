Grameenphone and IPDC partner to benefit GP Star customers

Grameenphone and IPDC Finance Ltd recently signed an MoU with a view to offer personalised financial solutions to GP Star customers.

The signing ceremony was held recently at the IPDC premises in Gulshan.

Savrina Arifin, head of retail business of IPDC, Ishtiaque Shahriar, head of products and marketing, and Hasan Ahmed Towhid, head of loyalty management of Grameenphone, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Under the agreement, GP Star customers will now enjoy preferential benefits from IPDC Finance. The customers will also enjoy 0.25% more than the prevailing card rate on IPDC time deposit products.

Moreover, GP Star customers can avail auto loan and home loan at 0.25% less than the prevailing card rate, along with a 50% processing fee waiver.

Customers can avail of the offer through MyGP App, sending an SMS with the keyword 'IPDC' to 29000.

For more information, visit: https://www.grameenphone.com/star-program/special-offers/ipdc-finance-ltd