Grameenphone and bKash Join Forces to revolutionize customer convenience with seamless within-app account opening

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:59 pm

Grameenphone, the country's smart connectivity provider, has partnered with bKash, the largest Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider, for enabling its customers to seamlessly open bKash accounts directly within the MyGP app. 

This seamless account opening functionality integrated within the MyGP app, setting a new standard for accessibility and ease-of-use. This pioneering initiative marks the first of its kind in Bangladesh, solidifying Grameenphone and bKash as major forces driving innovation in their respective industries.

This collaboration has enabled bKash customer registration process within the MyGP app by simply clicking on the dedicated section. Upon consent and few verifications, customers are swiftly transitioned to the bKash registration platform, where users can proceed to fulfill the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process and follow the required steps. These seamless procedures enable customers to promptly unlock access to a diverse range of financial services via bKash. Initially, android users can enjoy this seamless bKash account opening service in MyGP app.  

New Customers who open a bKash account through MyGP will receive an enticing bonus of up to 125 Tk upon opening their accounts. This incentive will encourage customers to explore and make the most of the diverse features and services offered by the bKash platform.

Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone said, "At Grameenphone, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We continuously strive to provide them with the best solutions and deliver innovative solutions that enhance customer experience, convenience, and accessibility. Our collaboration with bKash reflects our customer-centric approach while signifying our concerted effort towards promoting financial inclusion and digital empowerment to create a Smart Bangladesh."

Echoing this sentiment, Kamal Quadir, Founder and CEO of bKash said, "Financial inclusion and inclusive services have been part of bKash's DNA since its inception. This innovative joint initiative of Grameenphone and bKash will lead customers to join an inclusive journey of various financial services instantly that will contribute to the digital ecosystem. This accessibility will create more options for customers to join the cashless journey of Bangladesh."

 

