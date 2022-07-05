Grameenphone and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society unite for relief to flood affected people

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The devastating flash flood in Bangladesh's north and the north-eastern region has left millions of people in need of shelter, food, and healthcare.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Grameenphone has been facilitating flood-affected communities in partnership with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to help fight the ordeal through relief and rehabilitation efforts, reads a press release. 
 
Four medical camps have hence been deployed in Netrokona, Sylhet, and Sunamganj, providing medical consultancy and necessary medicines to the flood affected people in the nearby impacted upazilas free of cost. The teams have been dedicated to working from June 29 and are expecting to offer treatment to more than 6 thousand patients throughout the 10-day initiative, finishing on 8 July . Till 3 July, 2173 patients have been treated through 4 medical teams.

Netrokona Sadar, Barhatta, Kalmakanda, Dakshin Surma, Kanaighat, Osmaninagar, Balaganj, Bishwanath, Companiganj, Gowainghat, Bishwambarpur, and Sunamganj Sadar are the upazilas that are set to be covered under this collective effort from Grameenphone and BDRCS.

Besides the medical camps, soon, there shall also be 15,000 food relief packs distributed among 15,000 families as one week's essential food supply for each family. Earlier, Grameenphone offered 10 minutes of free talk time for the Grameenphone users struggling in the inundated areas to help them reach out to meet survival needs.
 
"The sudden flash flood brought a grave crisis in the north and north-eastern belt of our nation. While our team, in collaboration with regulators, local administration, defense forces and network operating partners, fought hard to restore the emergency mobile network lifeline and connectivity to the people when they needed it the most; we have also simultaneously assessed the distressed communities' healthcare and food support needs and managed to stand by them. I am thankful to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society for helping us reach out to the people through emergency response," said Yasir Azman, GP CEO.   
 

