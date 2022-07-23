Grameenphone adopts one-day ‘work from home’ policy to save electricity

Grameenphone, the largest telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh, has adopted a work-from-home policy for every Thursday in solidarity with the government's austerity moves to navigate the global energy crisis.

As part of the announcement, Grameenphone headquarters, the climate friendly GPHouse will be non-operational every Thursday, and employees will work from home, according to a release issued on 23 July.

The digital connectivity partner also runs its operation with an AI-based solution to ensure electricity efficiency throughout its operations all over the country, the release added.

Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Grameenphone, said, "During these trying times, we have proactively adopted contingency ways of work to curb electricity consumption in solidarity with the Bangladesh government's prudent efforts to navigate the challenges. Our latest operating model, integration of AI and RPA through modernisation, has enabled our employees to work from home, ensuring smooth operations for our customers. We also encourage everyone to adopt the habit of cycling, walking, or carpooling to stand by the nation on an individual level which will translate into long-term impact in reducing carbon footprint."