Grameenphone adopts one-day ‘work from home’ policy to save electricity

Corporates

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

Grameenphone adopts one-day ‘work from home’ policy to save electricity

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
File photo of Grameenphone HQ. Picture: Collected
File photo of Grameenphone HQ. Picture: Collected

Grameenphone, the largest telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh, has adopted a work-from-home policy for every Thursday in solidarity with the government's austerity moves to navigate the global energy crisis.

As part of the announcement, Grameenphone headquarters, the climate friendly GPHouse will be non-operational every Thursday, and employees will work from home, according to a release issued on 23 July.

The digital connectivity partner also runs its operation with an AI-based solution to ensure electricity efficiency throughout its operations all over the country, the release added.     

Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Grameenphone, said, "During these trying times, we have proactively adopted contingency ways of work to curb electricity consumption in solidarity with the Bangladesh government's prudent efforts to navigate the challenges. Our latest operating model, integration of AI and RPA through modernisation, has enabled our employees to work from home, ensuring smooth operations for our customers. We also encourage everyone to adopt the habit of cycling, walking, or carpooling to stand by the nation on an individual level which will translate into long-term impact in reducing carbon footprint."    

Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

5h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

1h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

3h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

4h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group