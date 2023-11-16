Grameenphone Accelerator ignites entrepreneurial passion in Islamic University, Kushtia

Grameenphone Accelerator ignites entrepreneurial passion in Islamic University, Kushtia

Grameenphone Accelerator ignites entrepreneurial passion in Islamic University, Kushtia

Grameenphone Accelerator, a leading startup accelerator in Bangladesh, hosted an info session on smart entrepreneurship on Tuesday, 14 November at MA Wazed Miah Building, Islamic University.

The event, titled "জেলায় জেলায় স্মার্ট উদ্যোক্তা" (Smart Entrepreneurship in Every District), aimed to introduce the accelerator's programs and services to aspiring entrepreneurs in the Kushtia region, reads a press release. 

Md Sabbir Ahmed  Shuvo, Community Builder for the Kushtia Region at Grameenphone Accelerator, led the session. He is also a student in the Department of Management of Islamic University.

Over 100 participants, including university students, young entrepreneurs, and startup enthusiasts, attended the event. The participating clubs included IEEE IU Student Branch, Islamic University Career Club, and Islamic University Science Club.

The info session provided participants with a comprehensive overview of Grameenphone Accelerator's initiatives, including its mentorship programs, funding opportunities, and networking events. Participants actively engaged with the speaker, asking questions and sharing their ideas.

Grameenphone Accelerator is firmly committed to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bangladesh. The accelerator's programs and services are designed to empower entrepreneurs, enabling them to develop their ideas, launch their businesses, and achieve sustainable growth.

 

