Grameenphone, a2i award 200 teachers

Grameenphone and Access to Information Programme (a2i) have organised the "Teacher Honours 2021: Leadership in Crisis" ceremony to award some 200 active district ICT4E ambassador teachers of the Rangpur Division.

The programme was held at Shital Community Centre in Rangpur on 1 October, said a press release.

Professor Dr Mohammad Hasibur Rashid, vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University was present at the programme as the chief guest.

Chief Business Officer of Grameenphone Kazi Mahbub Hasan, high officials of education board, Grameenphone and a2i were present at the programme as special guests.

According to the press release, A2i's 'Teacher Window', an online platform for teachers in Bangladesh, is working jointly with Grameenphone to ensure teachers' use of technology and internet services.

The gaps in using technology between rural and urban teachers have been decreased under the facilities.

Kazi Mahbub Hasan said teachers played a vital role in the Covid-19 pandemic situation to utilise students' time in proper away and support them to remain tension free. So, we organise the award programme to honour the teachers.

About 700,000 teachers have so far registered in a2i's 'Teacher Window'. Among them, about 2,500 teachers have been given the status of 'ICT4E Ambassador' for their outstanding presentation, innovative activities and digital content development in education.