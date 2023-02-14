Grameen UNIQLO closing 4 showrooms in Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:42 am

Related News

Grameen UNIQLO closing 4 showrooms in Dhaka

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:42 am
Grameen UNIQLO closing 4 showrooms in Dhaka

Grameen UNIQLO, a social business organisation, has announced the closure of four of its showrooms in Dhaka from 20 February.

With the closure of the Khilgaon, Savar City Centre, New Elephant Road and Naya Paltan stores, the organisation will be left with 12 other operating stores in the capital.

The business entity announced the closing via a social media post from their verified Facebook page on 13 February (Monday).

It wrote, "Grameen UNIQLO confirms that it will close its Khilgaon, Savar City Centre, New Elephant Road & Naya Paltan Store on February 20, 2023."

"We would like to thank our customers for your patronage, and we value your continued business. We invite our customers to shop at our nearest locations as well as online from Facebook," it added.

The post also recommended its customers an alternative closest store for shopping Grameen UNIQLO products.

Naya Paltan and Khilgaon Taltola customers were invited to visit the Baily Road store within a 15 and 30-minute distance respectively, while the New Elephant Road customers were requested to shop from the nearest Dhanmondi Science Lab store within a 5-minute distance. Besides, customers of Savar City Centre store were invited to visit the Mirpur 12 store which is 50 minutes away from the Savar. 

Many Grameen UNIQLO lovers expressed their disappointment over the announcement. 

Responding to one subscriber Quazi Abid Rimu's query if Grameen UNIQLO is closing its business in Bangladesh, it said, " No mam, we're not closing our business in Bangladesh. Our operations will continue with remaining stores. You can visit our nearest locations or enjoy our home delivery service."

When another subscriber named Tahsin Tamim asked the reason behind the decision, Grameen UNIQLO said, "Sir, we are closing these stores for some strategic movement."

Grameen UNIQLO is Japan and Asia's No. 1 clothing brand UNIQLO's Bangladeshi social business brand. 

The brand also offers home delivery services in Bangladesh.

 

Top News

Grameen UNIQLO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

21h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

13h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

14h | Tech Talk
Balloon like object now seen over China sky

Balloon like object now seen over China sky

15h | TBS World
Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed